Soldiers Arrest Suspected Notorious Kidnap Kingpin In Isoko Community

LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Gang leader of a notorious kidnap gang identified as Daniel has been arrested in Enhwe community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Daily Independent gathered that the suspect was apprehended by soldiers attached to the 222 battalions of the Nigerian Army in Ughelli.

It was gathered that the suspected kingpin was arrested after he collected a ransom of N10milllion from one kidnapped victim.

Security source who spoke under anonymity said that the suspect had confessed to the alleged crime.

The source disclosed that the suspect confessed that he has gang members spread across Bayelsa and Delta states.

” He reportedly mentioned some of his dreaded gang members to include Jazzy and Monday who are currently at large.

It was revealed that the suspect was briefly paraded at the residence of the traditional ruler of Enhwe kingdom who identified the suspect.

An intelligence officer of the Nigerian Army, according to source who led the operation to arrest the suspect, said that various suspects arrested acknowledge that the said Daniel was their ring leader in Delta state.

The suspect according to the military will be handed over to the Delta police command for prosecution as the manhunt for other suspects continues.

It can be recalled that three suspected kidnappers from the same parents were arrested Sunday by the Delta state government formed joint security patrol codenamed OPERATION DELTA HAWK, while a serving soldier from the 222 Battalion was also arrested with the suspects.

Daily Independent