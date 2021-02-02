Sapele Girl Allegedly Steals Her Madam’s ATM, Withdraws N80k, Buys Herself Phone

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A young girl has been detained in Sapele, Delta state for allegedly stealing the Automated Teller Machine card of her employer and withdrawing N80,000 from the bank account.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Gana area of Sapele on Friday, January 29.

According to Sapele Times, the girl gave her mother N10,000 and used the rest of the money to buy herself a new phone.

LinderIkeji