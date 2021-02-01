OML 30: Urhobo Youth Leader Hails Oil Coys For Engaging Indigenes In Securing Facilities

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-An Urhobo youth leader from Kokori oil producing community in OML30, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Odiri Umukoro, said he is satisfied that indigenes and youths from the 112 host communities in OML30, are fully engaged and securing the pipelines and oil facilities in the assets.

Umukoro, who spoke Sunday in Lagos, on the ongoing Public Hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Upstream and Downstream, urged the National Assembly Committee to discontenance and disregard the misleading impression that outsiders were awarded contracts to protect pipelines in the host communities.

He said, ” to be fair to NNPC and its subsidiaries, International Oil Companies and Indigenous operators, have been honest and done well to have awarded pipeline contracts to persons who are bonafied indigenes in Niger Delta. More so, commendably, the youths from the host communities are employed and directly safeguarding and protecting pipelines and facilities in their various communities”

”For instance in OML30, I am aware that the pipeline contract is being handled by a Niger Delta indigenous firm, Ocean Marine Solution limited, which had engaged over 800 youths from the various host communities, who are directly securing the pipelines and facilities, which is a very good and workable template”.

Umukoro, noted that every reasonable indigene from Niger Delta should be more concerned on how host communities can gets 10% equity shares in every assets or oil block in their domains in the proposed PIB.

” It is almost a fact that NNPC, IOCs and Indiginous operators awarded contracts to protect oil pipeline and facilies to capable indigenes within Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo, so, therefore, it will be wrong for anybody to insinaute that outsiders, reffering to people not from any states in Niger Delta were awarded pipeline contracts”.