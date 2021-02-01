Delta APC In Trouble As Stakeholders Stop Chairman From Inaugurating Exco

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress across the three senatorial districts in Delta State, have warned the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Jones Erue, to steer clear of the planned inauguration of Wards/Local Government Areas Caretaker Committees.

The leaders and stakeholders stressed that it is the constitutional function of senatorial chairmen to inaugurate such committees.

They accused the state chairman of “fanning the embers of disunity in the party, across the state, particularly in Delta North.”

Their lawyer, I. M. Okobia and Associates, had served a legal notice on Erue and the Delta North Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief George Okafor, respectively, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, in Asaba, on Sunday.

The Delta North leaders said with regards to due process, Okafor, was the person who is lawfully empowered to perform the inauguration of LGAs/Wards Caretaker Committees under his jurisdiction in Delta North.

The notice read in part, “On our strict instruction, we hereby warn you to stay clear of the inauguration in Delta North as our clients are willing to resist and reject you or any other person who intends to perform the inauguration that is not Chief George Okafor the lawful person to do so.

“Our client has informed us that your actions and disregard to party’s guidelines and due process has brought a lot of disunity in APC Delta North and henceforth has decided to stand against such insensitivity and rude disregard to party guidelines and due process.”

In the same vein, the lawyer also served a notice on Okafor, which read in part “We are informed that it is your lawful duty to perform the inauguration in Delta North.

“However, the information made available to us is that you are about to rather go to Delta Central to perform the inauguration.

“We put it to you that that move is unlawful and will at the end of the day turn out to be a nullity.

“We hereby instruct you to within three days of the receipt of this letter, attend to your lawful duty and perform the inauguration in Delta North.”

Punch