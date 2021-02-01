Soldier Man,3 Brothers In Police Net Over Alleged Kidnap Of Mother Of Three In Agbarha-Otor

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A combined team of security agents attached to the Ughelli Area Command has arrested an army officer and three brothers for allegedly kidnapping a mother of three.

Daily Independent gathered that the suspects (an army officer and three brothers of same the father) were arrested at Agbarha-Otor community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspects had on January 4th, 2021, kidnapped their victim, Mrs. Tina Etameta a mother of three at Agbarha-Otor junction in Ughelli and an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom to secure her released.

The suspects, Private Miracle Johnson, Godwin Okpara, Mathew Okpara, and Pius Okpara, all siblings from same parents, indigenes of Igbuku-Orogun community in Ughelli North.

“After the release of our sister and mother, one of her kidnappers was sending her messages that she should be paying him N200,000 monthly, else she will killed next time”. A family source disclosed.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya said, “I will call Agbarha-Otor and get back to you and as at the time of this report she did not called back.

“One Army Private, Miracle JOHNSON deployed from 22 Brigade, Ilorin but currently on attachment at 222 Battalion, Agbarha-Otor was also arrested.

“He supplied the ammunition for the operation and also participated in the kidnap and he is currently with Military Police undergoing interrogation at 3 Battalion in Warri, he will be transferred to Asaba soon”, the senior security source disclosed.

