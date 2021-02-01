Delta: Hausa Man Nabbed With Bag Full Of Bullets After ‘Okada’ Accident In Oghara

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Lately, the issue of herdsmen circulating in communities across the country is becoming so alarming with the rate of kidnapping and incessant killings of innocent citizens allegedly caused by them. It appears like the lives and properties of people are no longer safe because of the presence of these herders who in the name of feeding their cow.

Recently a suspected herder said to have boarded a bike and at some point, they, unfortunately, had a crash and he got exposed to what was with him.

According to a report from an online news platform, WARRI Aproko, who share this post on Facebook, said that the incident happened in a community known as Oghara, in Delta State.

It was gathered that after the bike and the passenger had a crash, both he and the suspected herder had fallen, people rush to help out only to discover a bag full of life bullets with him. When he was questioned, he alleged that a man called Sariki was the one who sent him.

He has now been arrested for further investigations