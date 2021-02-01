Suspected Assassins Shot Dead Father Of Three In His Car In Warri

Share This























LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen suspected to be assassins killed a man identified as Emeke Ojere, at Ugbomro community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state.

The father of three, who hails from Oyoko-Abavo in Ika South Local Government Area of the state but resides in Warri, was shot dead in his car on Saturday, January 30.

One Mr Egbehon who drove the G-LK Mercedes Benz car told journalists that he was in the car with his “Oga” (the deceased) and another occupant when gunmen accosted them.

“We went to Ogbomro community to visit one of our townsmen but suddenly gunmen blocked us and asked us to lay down. Oga was shot before they left.” Egbehon said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to The Punch, said operatives are intensifying efforts to nab the fleeing gunmen.