Scores Of Lecturers May Lose Their Jobs In New Delta Universities

LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Lecturers in the Delta state college of education Agbor and the Ozoro polytechnic that have been upgraded to university by the state government should not jubilate yet. There is news on their way which they must digest before singing songs of praises.

In a briefing by the commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, the commissioner said not all lecturers will be absorbed into the two new universities. He gave condition which they must fulfill before being engrafted

It is known in the academic community that for one to qualify to lecture in a university or higher institution generally he must meet certain academic qualifications. Muoboghare said for the lecturers in the two institutions to be retained as lecturers in the universities, they must possess either a Masters degree or doctorate degree.

Muoboghare told journalists at the state government house on Wednesday that a B.Sc holder is not qualified to teach in any of the upgraded institutions. He said those not qualified will be moved to other institutions, either to other colleges of education or polytechnics in the state.

He, however, said Agbor college of education has 192 Masters degree holders while 82 lecturers have pH.D. He noted that with this, many of the lecturers will be retained while others with lower degrees will he moved to other colleges of education in the state.

He said there are 101 Masters degree holders in Ozoro poly while only 20 have doctorate degrees. This new will be cheery to many whole others will find it painful.