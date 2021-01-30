Rivers Prophetess Sues Warri Pastor, Fufeyin For N100m Over Defamation

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Augusta Olozulu Port Harcourt-based prophetess and founder of Christ Word Deliverance Church has filed N100million defamation suit against the general overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin in Delta State.

Olozulu filed the suit at the High Court sitting in Rivers.

A copy of the suit named Fufeyin as the first defendant, Precious Ojenamadu a.k.a. Prophet Ojenanmoo Ojenamadu of Christ Mercyland Ministries, Effurun Delta State as the second defendant and Austin Chinedu and John Disi of Christ Mercyland Ministries, Port Harcourt Worship Centre as the third and fourth defendants.

The plaintiff said the first to fourth defendants made harsh, wrong and defamatory statements against her and also preached and spread defamatory statements and and published same in social media platforms causing her harm in the eyes of members of her church and other members of the public.

She said her face-off with the defendants started when she left Christ Mercyland Ministries, Port Harcourt Worship Centre to establish her church sometime in September 2020.

Olozulu urged the court to order the defendants to pay the sum of N100million as damages for alleged defamation on her person by the defendants and also a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further defaming her person.

Among other things, she also prayed for “an order of court for a written apology to be published in two national newspapers, one local newspaper widely used in Port Harcourt and other social media in favour of the plaintiff retracting the defamatory statements of the first and second defendants and published by the third and fourth defendants.”

www.qed.ng