Ughelli, Udu Police Chiefs Hail Waive For Partnering With Police In Crime Fighting

LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Assistant Commissioner of Police in Udu and Ughelli Area Command of Delta State, ACP Adepegba Adetoye and Lawal Adamu respectively have commended the member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Hon (Rev) Francis Ejiroghene Waive for his synergy with security agents in his constituency in fighting crime.Both ACPs, gave their commendation when the lawmaker paid a courtesy visit to the two Area Commands in a bid to strengthen his constituents and Police relationship in the aftermath of #ENDSARS protest.Impressed with level of security in the two Area Commands, Hon Waive presented a complete set of computers and accessories to Udu Area command to aid their administrative works and a cash donation to Ughelli Area Command for the repair of their faulty operational vehicles.He said, “I want to let our people know that we need the police to build a better society. We should not stigmatize them but support and cooperate with them for a better policing.“We are all aware that the #ENDSARS protest started from Ughelli, my own constituency, but despite the protest, no police station or other government properties were burnt and I want to commend you for all your efforts.”Reacting to Waive’s visit, the Ughelli and Udu Area Commanders, ACP Lawal Adamu Shinkafi and ACP Adepegba Adetoye said, “Your visitation is a booster to the commands and we will continue to do our best to serve Nigeria.“Your visitation is commendable and timely and it will boost our morale to do more because the police are here for the community and once they stand with us, we will do more. And we want to enjoined good spirited Nigerians to emulate this gesture.”In a related development, the lawmaker also inspected and commissioned electricity projects in Otokutu and Obi-Ayagha communities in Ughelli South local government area.At Otokutu, the lawmaker expressed satisfaction at the speedy work being executed by the contractor handling the electricity project. He assured that in record time the transformer installation project would be completed and commissioned.The President-General of the community, Dcn Nicholas Emurayentite expressed joy over the benevolence of the lawmaker, saying, “If this Rural Electrification Project is completed and commissioned, the economic activities of Otokutu will grow geometrically.”It was a homecoming when Hon. Waive commissioned solar light in his community, Obi-Ayagha.Speaking before the commissioning of the project, Waive said, “We have been able to restore light to the palace of Okobaro Ughievwen Kingdom, Obi-Ayagha, Agbowhiame and other communities after over 7 years of total darkness.“I will ensure that before my tenure expires all communities in my constituency will be connected to the national grid while Eruvwharen and Imode communities will be provided with a solar system in every household,” he assured.Obi-Ayagha community President-Gereal in his welcome address said the completion and commissioning of the project is an economic booster, “our community has now partake in the divided of democracy.”Earlier in the day, the lawmaker also met and briefed Pastors who supported him during the 2019 election at Ughelli Kingdom hall, he assured them that he will continue to promote the good Christian qualities even as a lawmaker at the National Assembly.