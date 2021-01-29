Okowa Imposes Fresh Curfew In Delta Over Rising Cases Of Covid-19 (See Statement)

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the rise in the numbers of Coronavirus pandemic cases in Delta State occasioned by the second surge, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has placed curfew from 10:00pm to 4:00am with an order on the police to fully enforce restriction order.

The message of the governor was conveyed through the State Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali, who warned that citizens should voluntarily comply.

A press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Commissioner said: “With the prevailing circumstance and increasing cases of (COVID-19) in Delta State, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Delta State Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has ordered that curfew be imposed in the State with effect from 28th January, 2021 from 10pm to 4 am and no night club must operate.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali while entreating citizens of the State to remain law-abiding and voluntarily comply with the orders, re-affirmed the command’s determination to strictly enforce the orders (including the one from the presidency) stating that anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law”.

The release disclosed that the Police boss has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments of the Command to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.

He charged all officers to be professional in the discharge of their duties as any contrary act or conduct would attract severe disciplinary measures, sanctions and to observe the stipulated personal measures on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the good citizens of the state have been advised to be vigilant, focused and adhere to stipulated preventive measures against COVID-19 such as social distancing, wearing of face mask.

Others are washing of hands with soap and water and to report anyone found violating the law to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s Control Room Number 08036684974.

