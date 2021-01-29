Urhobo Progress Union Commiserates With Okowa Over Father’s Demise

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide commiserates with His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State; Okowa Family of Owa Alero and the Ika Nation, on the transition of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of UPU Worldwide, Hon. Abel Oshevire made available to Urhobotoday.com said the news of the death of Pa. Arthur Okowa was indeed painful and devastating, just as it described the late Elder Statesman as patriotic, passionate and detribalised Deltan and Nigerian.

Describing Pa Okowa as a friend of the Urhobo Nation and was father to many illustrious Urhobo Sons group recalled that it fondly remembered him as a man of peace and bridge-builder, who preached inter-ethnic harmony, stressing that he worked assiduously for the unity, peace, progress and development of Delta State.

“It was in recognition of his detribalised nature and contribution to the peace and development of communities outside his native Ika, that the Okpara-Uku of Orogun Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA, conferred on Pa. Okowa the honorary Chieftaincy title of Atanerhu of Orogun Kingdom, in November 2018.

“On behalf of the UPU and entire Urhobo Nation, the President-General, Olorogun Dr. Moses Oghenerume Taiga, JP; National Executive Council and Board of Trustees of UPU, deeply mourn with the First Family of Delta State, and prays that God grants His Excellency, Governor Okowa and the entire family the peace and strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“May the soul of our dear father, Pa. Arthur Okowa, rest in eternal peace. Amen,” the statement read.