Delta Govt Moves To ‘Flush Out’ Unqualified Nurses, Commences Verification Exercise

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government on Thursday commenced verification exercise for nurses employed by the State Civil Service Commission following an alleged irregularities recently uncovered in the health sector.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, a copy made available to our correspondent in Asaba, said that the exercise will be conducted by the committee constituted by the state government to determine seniority and properly employed nurses under the state ministry of health.

Part of the statement reads : “Nurses working in Delta North Senatorial District such as the Ministry of Health headquarters: School of Midwifery, Asaba, School School of Nursing Agbor, among others will have their own on Friday,” adding that the verification exercise would determine those employed by the Civil Service Commission in the state.

The statement requested nurses to come along with their birth certificate/ age declaration, first school leaving certificate including RN/ RM certificate and letter of Inter service transfer if applicable, disclosing that the state had been enveloped with unsatisfactory trained nurses in the recent times in the state.

Sources said that some nurses who claimed to have been employed through the state Civil Service Commission allegedly used forged documents, a situation that informed the verification exercise intiated by the state government.

Investigation also revealed that some of the employed nurses in the state have reached the retirement age of 60 years but had been allegedly involved in changing their ages in the recent times thereby making it difficult for the state government to know their exact retirement age.

Speaking to our correspondent on telephone, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye said, “the verification exercise is to ensure there are rightly employed nurses, among others.

“We have been heavily disturbed by series of petition and with the exercise, we will be sure of the nurses we have in the state. “

