Parents Withdraw Their Children From Asaba School Over Spread Of Covid-19

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Panic seems to have overwhelmed Government Modern Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State, as several students are said to have contracted COVID-19.

It was learnt that a large number of students in JSS1, JSS3 and SS1 have been affected by the virus.

Sources revealed that reported cases of the virus have kept on increasing on a daily basis in the learning institution which has created tension among teachers and parents of the students.

Despite that, the school authority claimed that it was only five students that were affected by the virus, the school’s Vice Principal while addressing the teachers and students, disclosed that there was no cause for alarm as the school authority is putting measures in place to arrest the situation.

Many parents have started withdrawing their children from the school in order to preventing them from contracting COVID-19.

Information reaching our news desk revealed that a clarion call has been made by right thinking Deltans to the state government for the immediate closure of Government Modern Secondary School, Asaba, following the outbreak of the dreaded disease in the school.

Oasis