Delta: Graduate Of Otefe Polytechnic Drowns In Ughoton River

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State; Mr Friday Abiligo Orhomre has reportedly drowned in Ughoton River, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, while returning from farm with his mother and siblings.

It was gathered that the speedboat they were travelling by capsized.

While his mother and siblings were able to swim to shore, Friday drowned in the river.

Realtime.ng gathered that the young man who passed out from NYSC in October, 2020 had objected making the trip, but was egged on by his family.

At the time of filing this report, divers were busy trying to locate the young man in the dept of the water.

The sad incident has thrown his family and the entire community into mourning.

Details shortly…..

Reatmeng