Delta CP Bans Illegal Use Of Siren, Tinted Glasses,SPY Numbers, Others

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The new Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, Mr. Muhammed Ali has banned indiscriminate and unauthorised use of siren.

The CP also banned the unauthorised vehicles with tinted glasses, covering of vehicle number plates, illegal SPY numbers plates and using of revolving light by unauthorised persons and using government numbers plates for private and unauthorised vehicles.

A Press Statement by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Onome Ovwakpoyeya, stated that the order was in line with existing law prohibiting the use of vehicles with tinted glasses. Reference to the motor vehicle (prohibition of tinted glass) Act Cap M21 Sec 1 sub-Sec. A. laws of the Federation of Nigeria which is very relevant to date.

Officers of the Command on patrol duties have been given matching order to stop and thoroughly check these vehicles and impound any of them that violates these laws. Those operating vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses with a permit for a good cause, must be able to show proof.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali FCIA, Psc+ solicits the understanding of all in this regard while assuring Deltans and the general public of his commitment to their safety and security at all times.