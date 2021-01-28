Urhobo Social Club Lagos Loses Prominent Member From Ogbon Royal Family, Olomu Kingdom

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Social Club Lagos has lost one of its prominent member, Prince Emmanuel Ogbon who hailed from Ogbon Royal family, Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by Prince Reuben Ogbon on behalf of the Ogbon Royal Family said Prince Emmanuel E. Ogbon died in the early hours of Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Lagos after a brief illness.

The statement added that the burial arrangements will be announced later.

Details of the statement below;

Transition

With heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss, but in difference to the will of God, the Ogbon Royal Family of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, announce the passage of Prince Emmanuel E. Ogbon.

He died in the early hours of Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Lagos after a brief illness. Burial arrangements will be announced later.

Signed: Prince Reuben Ogbon, on behalf of the Ogbon Royal Family.