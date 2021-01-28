Delta Lawmaker Dies Of Suspected Covid-19 Infection

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Tim Owhefere is dead.

He died late night of Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

Hon Owhefere, a Fourth term lawmaker, was until his death, the member representing Isoko North Constituency at the State Assembly and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It has been reported that the lawmaker had been indisposed recently of which it was alleged to be of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19.