Bills For Upgrade Of Three Delta Institutions To Universities Scales First Reading

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The bill for the Establishment of the Delta State University of Education, Agbor, today, January 27, 2021 was read on the floor of the house for the first time, during plenary chaired by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

At the resumption of plenary, the speaker called for move for the first readings of the Bills from the Majority Leader of the House, Engr. Kenneth Oboro Preyor, member representing Burutu State Constituency, who is the Deputy Majority Leader. This was seconded by the member representing Uvwie, Chief Solomon Igrakpata.

Similarly the Bill for the establishment for the University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai passed same process, and was seconded by the member, representing Ika North-East, Engr Emeka Elekwekwuri.

Also read for the first time on the floor of the House is the law for the establishment of the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, this was seconded by the member representing Ethiope west, Hon Erhiekiate Ibori-Suenu.

The three bills will now go through second reading on 2 February, 2021.

The Bills were sent by the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the upgrade of the three existing higher education centres in the state and for comprehensive provisions for due management and administration and for other matters connected therewith.

According to the Governor in his letter to the assembly, given reasons for the need to upgrade the schools to a university statues, he stated that based on the rise of Deltans to acquire higher education, there is need to provide such amenities in the state to caretaker for the upsurge.

While Ozoro and Agbor are full fledged institutions, Anwai is a campus of the Delta State University.

Since the letter was received by the assembly and made public, there had been different opinions on the move.