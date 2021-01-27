Elders Of Okere Urhobo Kingdom Reject Emmanuel Okumagba As Oroseun

Share This























By Kingsley Okoro

LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom Warri, Warri South Local Government Area Delta State, led by the Okpako Orere , Apostle I.A.M,Eriavor, have rejected Emmanuel Okumagba as the Oroseun of Okere Urhobo Kingdom.

They described the process that brought him as ” Illegal and abominable, stressing that Emmanuel Okumagba remain an impostor and rejected.

They denounced him in an open letter addressed to the Executive Governor Of Delta State, Dr Senator Ifeanyi Okowa dated January 7, 2021 signed by the Head of the Ruling Houses Apostle,I.A.M. Eriavor, and the Okpako Orere, Chief D.B.O.Oppogen, The Osiobe, Secretary,Okere Urhobo Traditional Council, Chief Gideon Okumagba, Principal Member Idama and on behalf of the people respectively made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State.

They described the action of Delta State Government who presenting a Staff of Office to Emmanuel Okumagba as the Oroseun of Okere Urhobo Kingdom as a fundamental error and asked the government to stick to its own Report and Recommendations as reflected and captured by the Chief Edwin Uzor Committee on the Okere Urhobo Kingship Stool.

They declared that it is the traditional duty of the nine Kingmakers, three each from the three Ruling Houses to select one among the candidates to the Okpako Orere ( Oldest Man) for the crowning of an Oroseun according to the custom and tradition of the Okere Urhobo People.

They urged the Delta State Government to respect the Chief Edwin Uzor led Committee on Peace Building And Conflict Resolution as other communities are watching the Okere Urhobo Kingdom scenario where it abandoned it’s own Report and accepted the advise of a politician who is not from Okere Urhobo Kingdom which led to the ill- advised and unlawful presentation of staff of office.

They disclosed that this is the second time the Delta State Government is depriving them their traditional rights of selecting, installing and crowning of their Oroseun.

They posited that the 9 Kingmakers, the Okpako Orere,Heads of The Three Ruling Houses, Elders- in- Council and the entire people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom should be allow to select, install and crown their Oroseun in line with their custom and tradition without interference from any quarter . They insisted that the process which brought Emmanuel Okumagba was not only abominable but also illegal.

“They declared that it is necessary that due process should be followed to avoid ugly consequences because the selection installation and crowning of an Oroseun ought not to be politicized but should be in accordance with the custom and tradition of Okere Urhobo people and moreso Emmanuel Okumagba was allegedly crowned by one Chief George Amurun who is from Ekpan Uvwie Kingdom which according to them is a taboo and abomination to the custom and tradition of Okere Urhobo people and by extension Urhobo Nation as well.

They added that they have no personal problem with Emmanuel Okumagba but if he is indeed interested in the Kingship Stool he should present himself to his Ruling House, the 9 Kingmakers and Okpako Orere, like every other candidate for the Kingship Stool.

They disclosed that it is painful and saddened that the Delta State Government betrayed itself for not sticking to its own recommendations as a panacea for resolution of the Okere Urhobo Kingship Stool crisis as captured in the Chief Edwin Uzor Committee Report despite the withdrawal of cases from the courts and destruction of lives and properties of their people.

They stressed that the action of the Delta State Government has opened another chapter for unavoidable litigations and enemity among the people of Okere Urhobo Kingdom.