Abducted DELSU Senior Staff Chairman Regains Freedom From Kidnappers’ Den

LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnappers of the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Delta State University, Abraka Branch, Comrade Monday Izu, have released him alongside his driver after they were abducted six days ago while returning from an official assignment in Warri, Delta State.

The abduction took place along the Eku–Abraka road (Erho axis) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen had lurked around a failed portion of the road waiting for any possible target.

The abductors are said to have reportedly established contact with his family members on Saturday, through the mobile phone of the chairman, negotiating for his release.

Oasis Magazine (OM) learnt that initially they demanded the sum of 24 Million Naira which was later reduced to 5 Million Naira in order to release their victims.

At the time of filing this report, OM cannot ascertain if he was released unconditionally.

But, we were reliably informed that he has reunited with his family in Abraka.

Izu alongside his driver were released unhurt late Tuesday.

We are yet to establish contact with the State Police Spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, to react to the development.

Oasis