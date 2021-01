Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mask gunmmen suspected to be assassins have killed the immediate past chairman of Ugbori community in Warri South council area of Delta state, Amb Prince Godwin Metie.

It was gathered that Metie was shot dead by the assailants at Merogun area, near Iyara Junction in Warri, around 9pm on Monday, January 25.

According to reports, the ex-chairman was assassinated by heavily armed men who wore masks.