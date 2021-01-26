Bricklayer Shot Dead In His Sleep In Orerokpe

Share This

























LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A bricklayer identified as Uruese was shot dead inside his home by unknown gunmen in Delta State. .

HGS Media Plus report that the incident happened on Friday night in a street opposite LGA council secretariat in Orerokpe, Delta State.

The media gathered that the deceased was sleeping with his wife when the killers broke his room window, pointed a torch at him and shot him in his sleep at close range.

It was also gathered that the attack might be cult related as neighbors who knew the deceased alleged he was a baggas cult member.

HG Media Plus