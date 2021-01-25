Anglican Senior Clergy Course Commences At Ibru Int’l ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senior Clergy Advanced Management Course, organised by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) for selected senior clergymen from different dioceses, has commenced at Ibru International Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State.

The training, which began last Monday would run till January ending. It kicked off with a Holy Communion Service celebrated by the Rector of the Centre, Ven. Dr. Princewill Ireoba.

In his welcome speech, the Director of Studies and Bishop of Ilesa Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Samuel Sowale and his Assistant, Bishop of Otukpo, Rt. Rev. D.K. Bello, encouraged participants to be focused, disciplined and orderly to enable them grasp the teachings and knowledge that will be passed to them by the carefully chosen resource persons that will handle different topics.

The Course Registrar and Bishop of Ikwere Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Blessing Enyindah, also enjoined participants to follow the guidelines and schedules of the training course.

Also in his address, Archbishop of Bendel and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Odutemu, said the Church of Nigeria is focused on raising competent and effective ministers that will be relevant and versatile, as well as effective in fulfilling their ministries.

According to him, the Church considers it needful to train and retrain its clergy in the management and administrative cadre, with a view to improving their effectiveness and productivity.

Topics to be covered at the training include Conflict Resolution, Administration, Communication, ICT, Financial Management, clergy as a CEO, Health, Goal Setting and Human Resource Management, among others.

Guardian