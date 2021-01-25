Festus Keyamo Reacts To Sunday Igboho Position On Herdsmen Evacuation In Oyo

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria Minister of Labour And employment, Festus Keyamo has voiced out his mind about the ongoing disparity regarding herdsmen in the South West.

Speaking about the call by Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba activist, that no herder should be allowed to operate in the South West region, Keyamo through his social media account on Monday said there is hidden motive that many Nigerians are ignorant about, EKO HOT BLOG gathered.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria admitted that though he understand clearly that some dark agents are disguising themselves as herdsmen to perpetrate crimes. He stressed the need for people to differentiate between those that are deliberately instigating people in order to cause tension among the ethnic groups in the society. According to him they are doing so as a way of venting their frustration.

Hear him. “Whilst it’s true that there’re criminal issues regarding some herdsmen with which we must deal, most Nigerians don’t know that their so-called ethnic ‘leaders’ are deliberately putting an ethnic spin to these issues in order vent their personal political frustration on the system” Keyamo said on Monday. Nigerians have been reacting over what Festus Keyamo said on his personal Twitter account.

Elombah