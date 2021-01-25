Panic In Sapele As Gunmen Kill Policeman, Soldier

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is palpable fear in Sapele as gunmen suspected to kidnappers killed a policeman and soldier in sapele, Delta State,

According to the Delta State Police Command the killing of a policeman and a soldier by gunmen took place at a military checkpoint at Oton Area of Sapele on Sunday night.

It was gathered that both men were shot dead when armed bandits attacked the military post at the entrance of the community through the river.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to journalists in Warri on Monday saying “two operatives were killed”.

We are investigating the incident”, the PPRO said explaining that no one has been arrested in connection with the attack as at the time of filing this report.

The PUNCH gathered from community sources that the gunmen had stormed the community through the Oton River in Sapele to kidnap some prominent persons in the area.

The sources, however, said that the security operatives were repelling the bandits when gunshots from the invading gunmen killed the operatives.

It was not clear if any of the bandits were killed during the onslaught which sources claimed had since caused tension in the community.

Military troops from the 19 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Moko, have been reportedly deployed to the area.

