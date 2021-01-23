Hit And Run Lexus Jeep Crushes Three To Death In A Building In Oghara

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Three persons have been reported dead with one person seriously injured as a Lexus Jeep rammed into a building in Oghara community in Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The driver of the said jeep quickly reversed and zoomed off from the area.

At the time of filing this report, Policemen from the Oghara Divisional Headquarters have evacuated the remains of the deceased and deposited same at a morgue.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri.

The Police Image maker said,”A Lexus Jeep rammed into a building and killed three persons. One person was also injured and receiving treatment at a hospital.”

Daily Post