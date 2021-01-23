Over 150 Golfers To Storm Sapele For Orodje Of Okpe Golf Tournament

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 150 golfers from across the country will be battling for honours as the third edition of the Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament take off on Saturday, January 30, and all arrangements towards the hosting a successful tournament have reached an advanced stage.

The tournament expected to take-off at the Sapele Athletic Club 1913, Sapele, Delta State, is expected to witness large turnout of top golfers from across the country.

The tournament sponsored by Seplat Petroleum Development Company, is being hosted by the management of the Golf Section of Sapele Athletic Club in commemoration of the 14th coronation anniversary of The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Orhue 1 Major General Felix Mujaperuo (rtd), who is a prolific golfer, and the Grand Patron of the oldest golf club in Nigeria.

According to the captain of the section, Chief Peter Asagba, he noted that the golf course is wearing a new look in readiness for the long-awaited tournament, adding that it would be organised in line with the state government rules on Coronavirus protocols for the safety of all the participants.

He stated further that the capability of the Chairman, Organising Committee; Chief Gilbert Aghogho has been exhibited in the manner of this tournament. Golfers from across the country would be competing for laurels in both ladies and men, veteran and super veteran categories respectively.

“The arrival, registration and cocktail will hold on Friday, January 29, while the ceremonial tee-off and tournament proper holds a day after well as presentation of prizes to winners and the dinner party in the evening at the section’s pavilion.

“I have confidence that the tournament will be hitch free and well organised with Covid-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of players and guests. We are expecting over 150 golfers across the country at the tournament.

“Golfers are coming from Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS); UBTH Golf Club, Benin City; Ogunnu Golf Resort, Warri; Ibori Golf Club, Asaba, Port-Harcourt Golf Club; IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; Ikeja Country Club; Ibadan, Jos, Enugu, Calabar and amongst.

