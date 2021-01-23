Gas Plant Explosion Kill One, Scores Roasted, Houses Razed In Agbor
LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Apprehension, Friday night enveloped Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area, as a gas plant, Osadebe Gas Plant went up in flames, killing one, razing several buildings and left many persons with serious injuries.
The source of the fire was not known as at press time, but a source said firefighters were at the scene making frantic effort to put off the fire so as to save lives and property of persons living around the gas plant.
However, one Augustine Akamagule who posted the development on his face book platform on Friday evening of January 22, 2021 did not give much details about the incident.
The effort to reach the owner of the gas plant was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report
Meanwhile Member representing Ika South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly,Hon Festus Chukwuyem Okoh, popularly known as Chuky Dandy,has commiserated with the victims of the Friday evening fire incident in Agbor.
He expressed his heart felt sympathy to those who were seriously affected by the inferno, urging them to remain strong.The lawmaker was at the venue of the incident.