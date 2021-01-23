APC LG Chairmanship Aspirant Sues Delta Electoral Commission Over Imposition

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Izu Iloba-Agafiena, has dragged the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, before the High Court in Asaba, the state capital over imposition.

His action is in connected to the alleged refusal of the DSIEC to present the p as the chairmanship candidate of the APC in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state after APC in Aniocha South had unanimously endorsed and presented him as the flag bearer of the party in the March 6, 2021, Council Election.

Iloba-Agafiena prayed the court to grant an order restraining the Commission from screening or recognizing a candidate presented by the APC in the local government elections.

The complainant also requested for a restraining order against one Felix Ilomechine, who was allegedly used as substitute for Izu Iloba-Agafiena by the APC, from parading himself as candidate of the party, pending the determination of the pre-election suit.

However, the plaintiff averred that he was the party’s candidate and that when he arrived at the Commission’s Headquarters for screening, he discovered that several of his documents and credentials were missing.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned hearing of the suit to 28 January, while all parties were said to have been duly served.

Also, another aspirant, Eugene Umunna has queried DSIEC for publishing the name of Phillip Chike for Oshimili South LGA candidate instead of his name.

