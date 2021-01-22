Delta Police Arrest Man For Killing, Burying Girlfriend In Oghara Bush

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Oghara Divisional Headquarters, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a man simply identified as Happy for allegedly killing and burying his girlfriend at the Unoghovo bush in Oghara.

The suspect, who took the police to the spot where he buried his lover, is yet to give reasons why he killed her.

DAILY POST reports that the police are not taking the matter lightly following the increasing activities of suspected ritualists who also pose as internet fraudsters in the community.

It was learnt that the deceased, Orhie Everusi was declared missing five days ago. She was last seen when she left the house to see a friend. Family members and friends searched but couldn’t find her as her mobile phone was switched off.

However, they suspected she may have gone to visit the suspect, who was later arrested after much interrogation.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with DAILY POST correspondent in Warri saying, “Yes! It is true.”