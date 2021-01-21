Delta Policemen On Patrol Escape Suspected kidnappers Attack At Ekakpamre

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A team of policemen attached to the Ughelli Police Area Command in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, Wednesday escaped death after an attack by a gang of gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident happened at a bushy area near Beta Glass company of Ekakpamre community.

Our source revealed that the policemen who were on routine patrol were taken off guard by the hoodlums who shot sporadically at the police team.

Confirming the incident yesterday, a security source from the command disclosed that the officers involved have been issued queries by the Ughelli Area Commander, Mr Lawal Shinkafi for allegedly embarking on illegal patrol.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The policemen while on patrol, saw the vehicle parked in the bush. As security operatives, they alighted from their patrol vans for inspection unknowing to them that some gunmen were inside the vehicle.

“The policemen immediately docked and crawled on the ground while attempting to escape amidst the gunfire of the hoodlums who were dressed in a suit.

Unfortunately, they (hoodlums) fled into the bush with their target leaving behind the vehicle, a Benz ML350 with registration number EFR 487 TK. “The vehicle has since been received to the command’s headquarters in Ughelli while an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.”

Vanguard