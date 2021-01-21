Ex-The Sun Editor, Ashaka Dies Few Days After His Wife Death

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Former assistant editor of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Kenny Ashaka, is dead.

Ashaka died yesterday following a protracted illness. His death came few days after he lost his wife, Dorothy.

His daughter Onome confirmed the death.

The late editor joined the The Sun as one of the pioneer staff in 2003.

He headed the North West Bureau of the publication until 2008 when he was transferred to head the Abuja office.

Few years later Ashaka was redeployed to Jos as the Bureau Chief of North Central zone.

He was later promoted Assistant Editor and transferred to Lagos head office.

However, Ashaka was transferred back to Kaduna office on health ground so as to get closer to his family for daily care.

He is survived by three children, Onome, Onoriode and Erezina, and three grandchildren.

As at the time of this report, the burial arrangement was yet to be announced.

Credit (except for headline): Daily Sun