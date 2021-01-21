Delta Police Absolves Its Men From Accident That Led To Death Of Woman,Child In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has denied any involvement in the accident that led to the death of a woman and her child in Warri on Wednesday.

Reports had said that the accident occurred because of a chase of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ by the police in Warri.

In a swift reaction, the police debunked the news, saying that “neither Operation Delta Hawk nor Ebrumede patrol vehicle was involved as speculated earlier.”

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Command said: “We wish to put the records straight in respect of the ugly incident that occurred today being 20/1/2021 at about 13:40hrs along PTI Express Way in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of Delta State where a multiple fatal motor/tricycle accident occurred.

“The accident involved a Mercedes Tipper with Reg. No. WWR 425 ZR loaded with granite, a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. AKD 403 FM and a Tricycle Reg. No yet unknown all moving in the same direction and Police vehicle was never involved. Two passengers conveyed by the Tricycle a woman and a baby girl died on the spot and other passengers were injured.

“The Delta State Police Command deeply sympathizes with the families of the deceased and the injured persons and equally frowns at the unjust treatment meted to Police officers who went to rescue the victims by members of the public, they went as far as burning the Police patrol vehicle that came for the rescue operation.”

Furthermore, the police vowed that the “perpetrators of this dastardly act will be brought to book.”