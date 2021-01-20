Christmas Light Decoration Electrocutes 35-Year-Old Man In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 35-year-old man has been electrocuted by Christmas decorations mounted on the Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Delta State.

The victim, popularly called Jaja, was said to have been engaged by the contractor to the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency on beautification to dismantle the decorations when he was electrocuted and died on the spot on Monday.

An eyewitness and fellow worker told our correspondent that the victim was disconnecting the decorations when one of the wires on the street light poles fell and electrocuted him.

“Jaja climbed the pole with a metal ladder to disconnect the street light. One of the wires suddenly snapped and touched the ladder he was standing on and he was electrocuted,” he stated.

The street lights were initially powered by generators during former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration, but were connected to the national grid in 2015 by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

A source, who lamented that the disconnection crew could not rescue the victim, who died on the spot, said the corpse was deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the case had not been reported at any police division in Asaba.

Punch