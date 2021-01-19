Covid-19: Low Turnouts Recorded As Schools Reopen In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There were low turnouts of students in most primary and secondary schools in Warri as schools resumed 2020/2021 academic activities on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter who monitored the situation in Warri metropolis, reports that some of the schools were busy tidying up their classrooms while some had commenced teaching.

The Vice Principal of Warri City College, Warri, Mr Omosohwafa Brolin, told NAN that the school was fully prepared for resumption in compliance with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

“We are fully prepared in line with the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the government.

“We have thermometer for checking temperature, water for hand washing, facemasks, hand sanitisers for both teachers and students and above all, we practise social distancing.

“Today being the first day of resumption, we have to do some cleaning and the rest.

“We have made the students to always come with their facemask and anyone that fails will be returned at the school entrance,” he said.

Brolin appealed to government to assist the students by providing them with facemasks to ease the burden on their parents and also make them believe the reality of the pandemic.

“Government should encourage the students by giving them facemasks. It will make them understand that COVID-19 actually exists,” he said.

Also, the Principal of Galaxy International Schools, Warri, Mr Salubi Gaga attributed the low turnout to inconsistencies in government policy on education.

“The turnout in my school is about 35 per cent and this is due to inconsistencies in government policies, shifting the resumption date backward and forward.

“Most of the students are waiting to see if 18th will be real for resumption. I am hopeful that more students will resume on Tuesday.

“I will advise that government should do proper planning. When government pushes date up and down, it is a sign that many things were not captured in the planning process.

“We should get our houses together so that we can achieve proper planning,” he said.

Gaga, however, said that Nigerians had gone beyond doubting the existence of the COVID-19 in the country.

“Nobody is unaware of COVID-19 again, in my school, we have all the stipulated requirements and we adhere strictly with the protocols,” Gaga said.

NAN reports that there was also low turnout at the Standard International College, Warri.

A senior management staff at the college, who craved anonymity, said that lectures had started with the few students who resumed.

“We are fully ready in compliance with all the COVID-19 protocols. All the required facilities are ready. As you can see, we have done some renovations and now we painting the building.

“Our teachers are ready with their lesson notes and teaching is already going on with the few students that resumed today,” the staff said.

The situation was not different at the Creative Demonstration College, Warri, as only few students were seen in the school premises.

Some of the students engaged themselves in physical exercises including football.

One of the students in SS One class, who identified himself as Anthony Osakwe, said that lectures have not started in their class.

“We have not started receiving lectures, that is why we are playing football,” Osakwe said.

NAN