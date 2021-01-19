Criminals Plan To Launch #EndVigilantes, Community Policing Protest In Ughelli

Share This























By Our Reporter

LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three months after the band of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General Police following the nationwide protest against the activities of the formation and calling for its to be abolished, security operatives and community leaders in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State weekend alerted the public of the planned #EndVigilante and Community Policing locality. They called on Delta State government and Inspector General Police, IGP, to act fast to avert it.

Security report at the weekend in Ughelli noted that the plan to end vigilantes and community policing activities in the community area and the state as a whole is gathering momentum in some quarters of the council area.

A source close to the Security Intelligent Department and others security operatives in the council disclosed that some criminal elements in the council area are concluding plans to carry out massive protest in Ughelli north and the state as a whole tagged, “#EndVigilantes and Community Policing activities in Ughelli north council” to drive home their nefarious quests.

The source stated further that the plan is a calculative attempt meant to weakened the Vigilantes and the community policing member’s activities who are assisting the police in the council area.

While calling on the Delta State government, Commissioner of Police Delta state and Inspector General of Police to beam their search light in Ughelli to avert the repeat of #EndSars protest that started in Ughelli and claimed one police live with many others sustained gun injuries, the community and police sources hinted that criminals who are noticeable cultists and confirmed armed robbers and kidnappers in the state have engaged the service of some lawyers who are their group members to come to their aide in any police arrest.

This revelation is coming up in the wake of declaration of total war on cults, armed robbers and kidnappers by stakeholders’ of Ughelli kingdom and followed series of mob actions on criminals operating in the council.

It will be recall that palpable fears recently enveloped the council area followed deadly clash between Aye cult group and Bagar cult group that led to the death of die-heart of Bagar member, Okiemute Precious and two others.

It was gathered that until he met his waterloo, late Okiemute Precious has series of cases with his cult members over who to be the leader of the group a situation that led to faction in the cult group that snowballed into killing of each other as his co-contender popularly known as ‘pastor’ by his cult members who met his waterloo recently while trying to kill one of the vigilante leader in the council.

Our reporter further gathered that late Okiemute Precious at a time ran away from Ughelli to Port-Harcourt for safety and returned after the death of his rival, Pastor, a situation that revisit the old wounds amongst members of the Bagar cult group in the council area and its sisters council areas.

“The criminals in Ughelli and its environs are working round the clock to carry violence protest tagged, ‘#EndVigilantes , Community Policing activities in Ughelli north LGA’, the plans is to launch attack on suspected law abiding citizenry of the state with the aims of making the council area and state as a whole ungovernable for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Their plans are to give the security operative names and to woo the mind of the public against them”.