Delta Council Boss, Faith Majemite Beaten Merciless After Public Brawl With Fellow Woman

LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairperson of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Faith Majemite was reported to have been beaten severely after getting into a brawl at a ceremony in Delta.

The fight was reported to be between the chairman and a yet to be identified lady who left her with swollen eyes and broken teeth.

According to sketchy reports obtained from one Efeoghene Efemena who shared photo of the beaten LGA chairman on social media, the council had tried everything within it’s power to keep the incident from public knowledge but unfortunately it leaked.

He wrote, “I wonder what will warrant a Local Government Chairman to fight with her fellow woman and got beating up mercilessly to the extend of pulling off two of her teeths. Till today they swept everything under carpet forgetting that this is totally unhealthy for the face of our Local Government.

“Please we want candid explanation of what really warrant this because there is something they are hiding.

“We cannot let go till we get proper explanation.”