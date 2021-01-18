Jubilation In Ughelli As Rival Cult Members Kill Suspected Cult Kingpin

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was jubilation inUghelli North local government area of Delta state, a suspected member of Bagar cult group who was believed in some quarters of the town to be responsible for the killing and robbery, popularly known as Bobos was allegedly killed by his rival cult group, Ayé, recently.

Investigation indicated that the deceased was killed the same night three service mobile policemen were killed at their duty post in Ughelli while on guard.

It would be recalled that there was a heavy shooting in Eruemukohwarien, a neighbouring community to Ughelli and Ughelli main town as the two cult group members clashed which led to cross fire by both groups. A dependable source at Ughelli told journalists that the deceased’s remains was found at Ekakpamre river in Ughelli south local government area of the state.

According to the source, the news of the death of the notorious and dreaded criminal brought sigh of relief to Ughelli North local government area and its neighbouring local government areas due to his criminal records.

“He was known for killing and robbery in entire Ughelli North council area and beyond, he is the ring leader in the recent cult crisis that led to massive killing and burning of houses in Ughelli and its environs.

“Popularly called Bobos by his cult group members, he was at different times sent to prison for trial on criminal offences bothering on cult activities, killing and other related social vices.

“Bobor is in the wanted list of police in the state still he met his waterloo on Sunday night”, the source stated.

Our investigation further revealed that no fewer than six persons were killed on Sunday January 10, 2021 in Ughelli and Eruemukohwarien all in Ughelli North council area including the three mobile policemen.

As at the time of filing this report, the police at ‘A’ Division Ughelli are investigating the circumstances behind his killing probably to unravel cult group responsible for his killing and the service mobile policemen.

All efforts to reach the police command image maker, ASP Onome Onovwakpoyeya for a comment was fruitless as her line was not reachable.

