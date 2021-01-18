Isoko Leaders, Govt Reps Step Into Resolving Emede / Igbide Crisis

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Isoko Development Union (IDU), Traditional Rulers Religious bodies and Government discuss and take firm steps on Emede/Igbide crisis.

Isoko as a Nation is known for peace, but the recent crisis in Emede and Igbide Communities has became imperative that the Isoko Development Union (IDU), led by the President General, Prof. Christopher Ogagaoghene Akpotu, convened an urgent General meeting of all Traditional Rulers, President of Different Clans, Clergymen, Governor’s Representatives, HPM Isoko South LGA, to discuss and take firm steps on Emede/Igbide crisis.

The meeting which was held at IDU Secretariat Oleh on Friday January 15th 2021, frowned at the deliberate flaunting of the peace process initially made by Isoko Development Union (IDU) parent body. Painfully, we cannot tolerate the recurrent attacks and counter attacks leading to several bloodbaths in Isoko land. While we publicly denounce this avoidable senseless killing by both Communities of Igbide and Emede, we collectively reiterate that this mediation process will not suffer any setback whatsoever, because Isoko is one indivisible entity.

Finally, there was a renewed commitment to redesigning our peace seeking strategy. Our commitment to Isoko Nation remain sacrosanct. Let drop our arms and embraces the peace Isoko people are known for. Isoko majovo! Isoko majovo!! Isoko majovo!!!.

