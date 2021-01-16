8 Doctors Test Positive, 6 Dead As Covid-19 Ravages FMC Asaba

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension has continued to mount at the Federal Medical Centre ( FMC, Asaba) as eight doctors have tested positive to COVID-19 while six persons have reportedly feared dead as a result of the virus.

The situation at the hospital at present had remained frightening with the accident and emergency ward shut down over fear of the unknown.

It was, however, gathered that the infected eight doctors, have been isolated.

The management of the hospital, led by Dr Victor Osiatuma, confirmed to our correspondent that the pandemic has affected the staff strength of the facility, especially the junior workers who assist doctors in their duties.

According to Osiatuma, “We have problems in our hospital here in Asaba as eight doctors from family medicine unit have tested positive. Some others at the Neo Natal unit have been seriously affected and they are all in isolation centre.

“The major issues now is that our oxygens are not working even though the affected doctors are responding to treatments.”

Speaking further, he said : “our isolation centres are filled up with just two beds and we have shut down the accident and emergency ward of the hospital following the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic disease.

“Some patients who were admitted into A& E ward tested positive to the virus and they were discharged and we are told that they are no more. We have conducted tests on our doctors who were exposed to be sure they were not infected and while we await the results,they have been isolated.”

On the hospital’s level of preparedness to handle the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic disease, Osiatuma said they would need great support from both the state and federal governments as well as public spirited individuals.

His words: “We need all the support, FMC Asaba is completely in trouble over COVID-19 pandemic. We need all the support we can get to fight the situation. We need people to donate to us consumables like hand sanitizers, face masks and medical kits for us to work with.”

He urged members of the public to take the issues as seriously as possible, saying that COVID-19 is real and can kill if not well managed.

