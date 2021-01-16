Dantes Odogwu Man Of Gov Okowa’s Prosperity Agenda

Share This





















By Amb. Ishefe WilsonLAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Certainly, every man is created for a purpose, pursuant to fulfilling such purpose, defines the individual’s place in people’s hearts who apparently, are the first judges of any man’s deeds before God’s final judgment and rewards.We have a man, though not strategically positioned politically in the Delta state polity to give strength to lives as originally expected of his portfolio, yet, has raised the touchstone of public trust and service as an under spring to the thirsty through his Godly generosity to Deltans beyond tribal and political boundaries.Often times, I read about him in the social media and seldom surfaced in my private discussions with friends and fellow Deltans who follows keenly happenings in our state – Delta. His name, “Patriot Dantes Odogwu” has become a national anthem on the Facebook pages of majority of Delta youths of all tribes.While I kept my calm in reservation all along, the more wider his circle of praise is becoming. I have carefully studied him to know that he is neither a commissioner with special impress or budget nor holding a portfolio that run over with excess fund.He is a mere Senior Special Assistant To Delta State Governor on “MEDIA”. An office in line with its official expectations, has no correlation with humanitarianism or youths empowerment.Brain crackingly, his portfolio does not have excess cash to throw around but writing. He is not one nor the fortieth most richest in the Okowa’s led administration. Yet, his name rings bell in every nook and crannies of the state on well doing.Checking out the strength of his monthly giveaways and bank rolling of a number of Delta youths as widely testified, it leaves much to imagine of his sacrifice to people than arrogation of political benefits to himself. Though I don’t know you, but I am humbled by your records and personality.Like a river flowing by the sides of crops, Patriot Dantes Odogwu has via his generosity become a source of irrigation to youthful lives whose crops and hopes are made greenish through the Governor Okowa’s prosperity docket.Having distinctively stand tall as “MAN OF THE OKOWA’S PROSPERITY AGENDA” by spreading joy through his various intellectual and fun filled programmes, the patriot has also through his warm and apolitical relationship, metamorphosed into a salt that add taste and value to the administration of his master, His Excellency; Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, an all time man of the people.Having also secretly earned more friends for his Boss, His Excellency; Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa through constant social engagement of youths and sensitization of inquisitive minds visa viz inter and intra parties on the gains, workings, challenges and prospects of the present administration, Governor Okowa has become a darling by his scaling excellent scorecard as executive governor of Delta state.It is therefore to the credit of the “Ekwueme Of Africa” for shooting his bullet of prosperity dream aright by appointing a born humanitarian and craving philanthropist, Patriot Dantes Odogwu, a staunch disciple who runs along faithfully with his prosperity vision for Deltans, thus producing boomeranging effects of joy as expected of every responsible government.Adding up all these to your paradigm shift to orphans in your December 2020 Giveaway and January 2021 in view that has come to be widely celebrated in various orphanage homes during the festive season, your concern for humanity has embossed your name in my memorial rainbow as “Man of the Okowa led administration”.As a Deltan in sundry not a politician nor an intending one, i am pleased and motivated to saying a very big thanks through this write up to this colossal humanitarian, Patriot Dantes Odogwu whose mindset in politics or at the corridors of power is classically imparting lives and coalescing.To a man who has carved a niche for himself as a faithful and loyal follower whose efforts and loyalty is a shinning glory upon Senator Okowa’s prosperity crown, I say remain blessed and a leading example to contemporaries.

Amb. Ishefe Wilson a Delta State born businessman and an analyst writes from Abuja).