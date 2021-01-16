Gunmen Kill Lawyer In Udu, Abduct Bank Manager’s Husband In Uvwie

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified lawyer is feared dead after a gang of suspected armed robbers shot him at Mofor Junction, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is just as unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped one Mr Ade Adegbite, husband of a first-generation bank manager in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Amid sketchy details, the deceased lawyer was said to have been waylaid by the gunmen who shot at him before making away with an undisclosed sum of money.

The victim was reportedly trailed and attacked in his car after withdrawing the money from a Point of Sale (PoS) at about 1:00 p.m on Friday.

“They said the victim is a lawyer. That he just collected money from a POS operator. So the robbers followed him and shot him. The man is late. They said he didn’t survive it,” a source told journalists.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said the command could not ascertain yet if the victim died, saying the information gathered was still sketchy.

Meanwhile, the abduction of the husband of the bank manager, Mr Adegbite, occurred on Thursday, at about 8:00 a.m.

It was gathered that the victim was abducted from his residence at Ekpan in Uvwie Government Area of the state and whisked to an unknown destination in a black Toyota Venza.

It could not be ascertained if the hoodlums had made any contact with the family of Mr Adegbite as of the time of filing the report.

PPRO, Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also confirmed the incident, adding that operators of the command were on the trail of the hoodlums.

