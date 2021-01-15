Several Houses Collapsed As Erosion Wreaks Havoc In Delta Ijaw Community

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Age long erosion menace ravaging Gbekebor community in Burutu local government area of Delta state has wreaked havoc in the area, leaving several houses collapsed into River Niger.

Investigation revealed that the erosion menace had been over three decades, as it has posed serious threats to residents of the community, many of whom have reportedly relocated elsewhere for fear of the unknown amidst failed promises to proffer solutions by the state and federal governments.

Speaking with our correspondent, the community chairman, Mr Blessing Etuele, said that the community had made series of appeals that were never attended to, adding that “We have not been able to get helps from both federal and state governments, and on 20th December, 2020, a length of about 150 metres long of the remaining part of the concrete seawall in Gbekebor community collapsed alongside two residential buildings, and one shop into River Niger on the River Forcados axis.”

Noting that the situation at the Gbekebor community was becoming too difficult and pathetic, Etuele said that the community had been neglected over the years with no help on sight; adding that “We are calling on the federal government and state governments to come to our aid and we are asking for revetment and reclamation of the eroded land, as well as send relief materials to us to alleviate our suffering, especially for those who have abandoned their houses. The community is really in sorry situation and we want Gov Okowa and President Muhammadu Buhari to come to our aid.”

But in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba, said that situation with Gbekebor community was beyond the state government, adding that “We are going to collaborate with the federal government to ensure that everything is going well with the community.”