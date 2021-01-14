Warri: Soldiers In Camouflage Whisk Away Omadino Youth President, Taskforce Chair

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed Men in Military Camouflage at about 4:30 am today, Thursday January 14, allegedly stormed Omadino Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State and whisked the Community Youth President, Francis Niro Omaro and the Taskforce Chairman, Samson Etami Atakere away to unknown destination.

Omadino has been bedeviled by factional crisis in recent times, with two controversial Olare – Ajas (Eldest Men) Elders Council and youth bodies.

Public Relations Officer, PRO of the Francis Omaro led youth leadership, Joshua Ghereje, who hinted Fresh Angle International via telephone at about 5:30 am today of the disappearance of Francis Omaro and Samson Atakere, said the Armed Men numbering about seven, came in an 18 – Seater Tinted Bus and one Hilux Van.

According to Ghereje, the Lexus Jeep of Francis Omaro, was allegedly damaged Sunday January 10 by purported thugs, before the incident of today.

