1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jan 12th, 2021

Delta, Edo, Imo, Other States Get New Police Commissioners


LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police Force Headquarter in Abuja has announced new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Delta, Edo, Imo, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Kebbi and Sokoto states, according to a breaking news flashed this Monday evening, January 11, 2021 by the online edition of Daily Independent.
It quoted a signal from Force Headquarters signed by the Force Secretary as saying that the postings are with immediate effect.
Names of the new CPs were not immediately available.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close