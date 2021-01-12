Delta, Edo, Imo, Other States Get New Police Commissioners

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police Force Headquarter in Abuja has announced new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Delta, Edo, Imo, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Kebbi and Sokoto states, according to a breaking news flashed this Monday evening, January 11, 2021 by the online edition of Daily Independent.

It quoted a signal from Force Headquarters signed by the Force Secretary as saying that the postings are with immediate effect.

Names of the new CPs were not immediately available.