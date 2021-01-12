Gunmen Kill Delta Councillorship Candidate, Abduct Two

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A councillorship candidate in the forthcoming March 6 2021 Local Government Council elections in Delta State, Hon. Ofa Eliot, has been murdered by gunmen.

Though the facts surrounding the incidence were still sketchy at the time of filing this report, Eliot who clinched the PDP councillorship ticket for Ward 8 was murdered on his way back from Asaba on Monday while returning from the DSIEC screening exercise for candidates representing different political parties in the March 6 elections.

Eliot, a young and vibrant politician in the state until his death was the immediate past supervisor of Environment for Ethiope West LGA and Manager of Oghara Hotels.

According to sources, during the attack, Eliot was with two other councillorship candidates who went for the same exercise, saying that the shooting was done by suspected herdsmen who shot sporadically.

While Eliot died on the spot, the other two councillorship candidates were kidnapped.

Eliot, a younger brother of Dr. Henry Ofa, a PDP Chieftain in the state will be greatly missed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she was not aware of the incidence.