Unknown Gunmen Kill Three Mobile Police Officers In Ughelli, Cart Away Arms

LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three officers of the Police Mobile Force (MOPOL) have been gunned down by unknown gunmen in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta.

This development comes just as the spate of insecurity in the area has continued to deteriorate.

According to Vanguard report, the incident occurred at a fast-food spot located along the East-West road on Sunday night.

Some eyewitnesses at the scene said the hoodlums took the slain policemen unawares, shot them at close range and made away with their rifles.

The recent attack on the MOPOL officers comes a few days after a new Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Benjamin Igometi took over the leadership of the Ughelli ‘A’ division. As part of his job description, he was tasked with curbing the increasing insecurity in the area.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya is yet to confirm the incident to the media.

Similarly, attack on the MOPOL officers also comes after gunmen, on Friday night, attacked a police station in Ebonyi State, killing three police officers.

The attack launched on the Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state also left two officers injured, with two AK 47 rifles being carted away.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, saying the corpses of the slain officers had been deposited in a mortuary while the two who sustained bullet wounds were receiving treatment.