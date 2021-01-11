LG Primaries: Delta PDP Moves To ‘Appease’ Aggrieved Members

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the uproar that trailed the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government primaries, the Delta South Senatorial district structure of the party has tasked leaders to reach out to aggrieved members in order to strengthen the party.

Chairman of the Delta South PDP, Dr. Julius Takeme, gave the charge at the weekend, during an expanded meeting of executive members in Warri.

Takeme, while calling for synergy among party faithful across the district, posited that the recent fallouts among stakeholders, as a result of the LGA primaries, have to be managed to better position the party for the forthcoming polls.

Recall that the PDP leadership in the state had decided against conducting primary elections, rather it directed leaders at the local level to select candidates that will fly the party’s ticket in the March 6 polls.

The situation left aspirants and party stakeholders across the 25 LGAs aggrieved, with some insisting that primaries be conducted.

Issues geared towards maintaining the dominance of the party in the forthcoming local government elections in the state were extensively discussed in the meeting which had party chairmen at the LGA level in attendance.

Takeme harped on the need to strengthen the bond of unity among stakeholders of the party ahead of the March 6 elections, as well as the 2023 general elections.

“We are the leaders that are entrusted with the leadership of the party in the eight local governments in the Delta South Senatorial District. We have to build synergy, we have to draw up the agenda for the party in the senatorial district in 2021.

“The year is still very fresh hence we have to keep the ball rolling. The senatorial district leadership, various PDP LGA Chairmen, elected officers, political appointees, ward leaders and our party faithful must be in synergy.

“Party business has to be running, we need to form activities, we don’t need to keep quiet. At least, the unity, love and strength in coming together cannot be overemphasized.

“Party activities also mean meeting with political leaders in our senatorial district. We have to put the party together in Delta South. There has to be a synergy among us. We just came out from LGA primaries.

“Whatever falls out we may have during the just concluded primaries, as leaders of the party, it is purely a party affair, so appease whoever that is aggrieved. We have to manage the situation by appealing to any aggrieved person or persons.”

The PDP chairman in Warri southwest, Chief Favour O. Izoukumor, who briefed newsmen on some of the party’s deliberations, disclosed that a reconciliation committee set up to reach out to all aggrieved members of the party across the senatorial district.

Chief Izoukumor further stated that an elaborate party meeting will be held to map out strategies for the March polls, as well as the 2023 election.

The Nation