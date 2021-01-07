Crisis Rocks Delta APC As Party Suspends Two Chieftain

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, has suspended two of its state leaders, Hyacinth Enuha and the Aniocha South party chairman, John Ekwuyasi.

In a statement signed by stakeholders of the party in ward 03, the party accused Enuha and Ekwuyasi of alleged clandestine anti-party activities capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

However, the chairman of the forum of APC chairmen in Delta North senatorial district, Robinson Izu as well as Mr. Ekwuyasi, dismissed the suspension as having no consequence.

Izu, in a statement on behalf of Delta North APC caretaker committee chairmen, said, “While we know that their action is of no consequence whatsoever, it is important that we lend our voices as the custodians of the Delta North Senatorial District grassroots.

“As a matter of fact, we got wind of the plot to embarrass our leader after our meeting with him on Sunday in his Ogwashi-Uku home in continuation of moves to engender peace and unity in Delta North as orchestrated by the national leadership of our great party under H.E Mai Mala Buni.”

Izu enjoined the state caretaker committee chairman of the APC, Jones Erue to restore order in the Delta North to avoid throwing the party into a crisis.